ATTENTION WALMART SHOPPERS! Did The New 2021 Tahoe And Suburban Take A WRONG Turn On Their EXPEDITION?

Agent00R submitted on 12/11/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:19:54 AM

0 user comments | Views : 378 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

We've been taking a long look at the images from tonight's launch of the all-new Chevrolet Suburban & Tahoe trucks and, frankly, we're scratching our heads a bit.

There's good reason for this.

We're just not entirely sure how strong this product is. And, Chevrolet is mum on the pricing details.

2021 Chevrolet Suburban & Tahoe

**Read the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban & Tahoe's press release HERE!

Their direct competitor is the Ford Expedition, which is by our yardstick, a killer truck. To be straightforward, that's a very strong product.

Meanwhile, the all-new Chevrolets seem inspired by the Expedition as well as the Lincoln Navigator. Look at the gear selector as well as the tacked-on screen. While other automakers have executed this in a cleaner fashion, GM's approach looks more clunky and cheap.

All that said, we're left wondering: Did the 2021 Tahoe and Suburban take a WRONG turn on their expedition?

What say you, Spies?


2021 Chevrolet Suburban & Tahoe



























ATTENTION WALMART SHOPPERS! Did The New 2021 Tahoe And Suburban Take A WRONG Turn On Their EXPEDITION?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]