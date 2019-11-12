ATTENTION WALMART SHOPPERS! Did The New 2021 Tahoe And Suburban Take A WRONG Turn On Their EXPEDITION?

We've been taking a long look at the images from tonight's launch of the all-new Chevrolet Suburban & Tahoe trucks and, frankly, we're scratching our heads a bit.
There's good reason for this.
We're just not entirely sure how strong this product is. And, Chevrolet is mum on the pricing details.
2021 Chevrolet Suburban & Tahoe
**Read the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban & Tahoe's press release HERE!
Their direct competitor is the Ford Expedition, which is by our yardstick, a killer truck. To be straightforward, that's a very strong product.
Meanwhile, the all-new Chevrolets seem inspired by the Expedition as well as the Lincoln Navigator. Look at the gear selector as well as the tacked-on screen. While other automakers have executed this in a cleaner fashion, GM's approach looks more clunky and cheap.
All that said, we're left wondering: Did the 2021 Tahoe and Suburban take a WRONG turn on their expedition?
What say you, Spies?
