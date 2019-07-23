AWESOME or AWFUL? 51 Year-old NJ Man Arrested For Doing 142 MPH In A Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk

Agent00R submitted on 7/23/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:00:39 AM

0 user comments | Views : 148 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Well, one New Jersey man had an interesting weekend.



That's because on Saturday at around 8:00a on his way home from the New England area, he was spotted by police aircraft traveling south on Interstate 95 doing a rather speedy 142 mph. His vehicle of choice was the 700+ horsepower Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk.

Eric Joseph was charged with Reckless Operation and is slated to appear in a New Hampshire court on September 23. He doesn't seem too concerned, if we're honest, given his rather toothy smile in his mugshot.

So, I've got to ask: Is this AWESOME or AWFUL?

How would you punish someone driving at that rate of speed? Loss of license? Time served? Something else?





AWESOME or AWFUL? 51 Year-old NJ Man Arrested For Doing 142 MPH In A Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]