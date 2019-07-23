AWESOME or AWFUL? 51 Year-old NJ Man Arrested For Doing 142 MPH In A Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk

Well, one New Jersey man had an interesting weekend.



That's because on Saturday at around 8:00a on his way home from the New England area, he was spotted by police aircraft traveling south on Interstate 95 doing a rather speedy 142 mph. His vehicle of choice was the 700+ horsepower Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk.



Eric Joseph was charged with Reckless Operation and is slated to appear in a New Hampshire court on September 23. He doesn't seem too concerned, if we're honest, given his rather toothy smile in his mugshot.



So, I've got to ask: Is this AWESOME or AWFUL?



How would you punish someone driving at that rate of speed? Loss of license? Time served? Something else?





