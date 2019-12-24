AWESOME or AWFUL? A Tesla Owner Did Something Seriously INVASIVE For Greater Ease Of Use With His Model 3...

I think it's safe to say that this guy has taken it one step too far.



That's because I think he's done the unthinkable. He's implanted chips underneath his skin to make life a bit easier. One of those items? That would be the key to his Tesla Model 3.



No, I am not kidding.



Apparently Ben Workman has done it with a variety of different systems. All in he has four implants along with the Tesla key.



Maybe I am a bit square but I just had to check in with the Spies to get a read here. Is this AWESOME or AWFUL?



What say you, Spies?









A Utah man inserted technology under his skin that lets him unlock his Tesla with just a wave of his hand.



Inserting more computer chips allowed him to also unlock doors at work, log on and off of his computer and share contact information.



Ben Workman, the self-titled "cybernetics enthusiast, " studies human and machine interaction...



