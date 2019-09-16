AWESOME or AWFUL? Audi DOUBLES DOWN On The e-tron With All-new Sportback Variant...

Agent00R submitted on 9/16/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:44:57 PM

0 user comments | Views : 228 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

One announcement stemming from the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show I haven't seen making the rounds comes from Audi.

If you missed Audi's press conference, let me get you dialed in.

As expected from most automakers at this point in time, they're pushing their electric vehicles that are either making their first appearance or will be shortly. The four rings is no different.

Although I am sure some will think it was cool one of its marketing and sales execs pulled up in an e-tron-branded scooter, I can't think of anything lamer. And then she went on to drop a bomb: The all-new e-tron sport-utility vehicle is going to get an all-new variant.

That would be the e-tron Sportback.

So, I've got to ask a simple question, Spies: Is it AWESOME or AWFUL that Audi is doubling down on the e-tron SUV with a Sportback variant?





AWESOME or AWFUL? Audi DOUBLES DOWN On The e-tron With All-new Sportback Variant...

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]