AWESOME or AWFUL? Can The Jeep Gladiator Claim VICTORY or DEFEAT?

The 2019 SEMA Show kicks off just next week. Damn, time flies, doesn't it?



Before we provide you the very best coverage live from Las Vegas, we just wanted to give you a taste of what's to come. While this isn't a SEMA show car, Agent 001 did snap pictures of an all-new Jeep Gladiator that's been under the knife.



2019 SEMA Preview



Having had a bunch of work done to it, clearly, this Gladiator has been extensively modified. From the larger wheel/tire package to the additional lighting to the raised suspension to the all-new hood and matte paint job, there's a lot going on here.



It almost looks like it's ready for judgment day as envisioned by the Terminator franchise.



That said, we're curious: Do you find this highly modded Gladiator AWESOME or AWFUL?







