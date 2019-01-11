AWESOME or AWFUL? Can The Jeep Gladiator Claim VICTORY or DEFEAT?

Agent00R submitted on 10/31/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:41:37 PM
The 2019 SEMA Show kicks off just next week.
Damn, time flies, doesn't it?Before we provide you the very best coverage live from Las Vegas, we just wanted to give you a taste of what's to come. While this isn't a SEMA show car, Agent 001 did snap pictures of an all-new Jeep Gladiator that's been under the knife.2019 SEMA PreviewHaving had a bunch of work done to it, clearly, this Gladiator has been extensively modified. From the larger wheel/tire package to the additional lighting to the raised suspension to the all-new hood and matte paint job, there's a lot going on here. It almost looks like it's ready for judgment day as envisioned by the Terminator franchise. That said, we're curious: Do you find this highly modded Gladiator AWESOME or AWFUL?2019 SEMA Preview
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
I like most of it. The roll bar in the back is a bit retro though and probably not all that useful in case of a real roll over.— Section_31_JTK (View Profile)
#horrendous— MDarringer (View Profile)
I like it too, but needs something done in the rear bumper/tailgate area.— valhallakey (View Profile)
