AWESOME or AWFUL: Does This Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake OVERKILL?

When it comes to high-end luxury marques, you know, the Rolls-Royces, Ferraris and Bentleys of the world, now — more than ever before — there's a greater emphasis on personalization. And why shouldn't this be the case as buyers are shelling out hefty six-figure sums for their ride of choice?



There's just one thing: Sometimes manufacturers do things that are just downright hideous in the name of a well-heeled customer.



I wonder how the designers feel about some of the work churned out by the factories?



Having said that, Andy Palmer who is currently the big cheese at Aston Martin, recently posted an image to his Instagram account. During what he calls his "Friday factory walk," he spotted something truly unique.



It was an Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake. Painted pink. Bright pink.



That said, I've got to ask: Is this Aston Martin AWESOME or AWFUL?





View this post on Instagram My Friday factory walk (Gemba) and I came across this beautiful Zagato Shooting Brake about to be shipped. It’s certainly going to stand out for a lucky customer. A post shared by Andy Palmer (@andyataston) on Dec 8, 2018 at 3:50am PST





Read Article