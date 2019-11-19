AWESOME or AWFUL? MotorTrend Names The C8 Chevrolet Corvette The Car Of The Year — Is There A BETTER Pick?

The all-new C8 Chevrolet Corvette is a helluva product to behold. Now featuring a mid-engine setup, it's expected to be one of the greatest sports cars ever offered.



Or should I say supercar?



The 2020 Corvette has reshaped the notion of what is possible and can be delivered with value. Starting at just under $60,000 for a base car, the Corvette is offering a unique package that blends a high performance product with an economical price — relatively speaking.



So, it's not too hard to understand why a buff book like MotorTrend would give it the nod for Car Of The Year. Having said that, I just have to ask: Was there a better option in 2019?







Chevrolet's press release follows:





Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Named 2020 MotorTrend Car of the Year The first-ever production mid-engine Corvette represents the fastest, most powerful entry-level Corvette in the vehicle’s 66-year history

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The redefined Chevrolet Corvette Stingray won the 2020 MotorTrend Car of the Year award, earning the mid-engine masterpiece a top spot among the best vehicles the world has to offer for the third time in Corvette’s history. The coveted honor, previously awarded to Corvette in 1984 and 1998, was presented to Tadge Juechter, Corvette executive chief engineer and Michael Simcoe, General Motors vice president of Global Design, at an event featuring industry executives and celebrity guests at MotorTrend’s headquarters in El Segundo. “It’s an honor for the Corvette team to receive this coveted award from MotorTrend against the best the industry has to offer,” said Juechter. “Our design and engineering teams spent several years sweating the details to deliver the first mid-engine Corvette. To have a third party validate our hard work makes it all worthwhile.” Chevy’s first-ever production mid-engine Corvette represents the fastest, most powerful entry-level Corvette in the vehicle’s 66-year history, reaching 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds when equipped with the Z51 Performance Package. The reimagined icon boasts exotic proportions and a modern design inspired by racing and aeronautics to deliver unprecedented levels of quality, customization, technology and craftsmanship. Powered by the next-generation 6.2L Small Block V-8 LT2 engine, the 2020 Corvette Stingray packs 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. “We have been looking forward to the arrival of the mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette for so long, that you’d think there is no way it could live up to the weight of expectations, but the all-new C8 Corvette epitomizes what it means to be MotorTrend’s 2020 Car of the Year,” said MotorTrend Editor-in-Chief Edward Loh. “Corvette delivers stunning design and world-class performance, around an exotic mid-ship layout, yet it remains a truly livable grand touring sports car, all at an almost unbelievable price point. Our 2020 Car of the Year is the one that democratizes the supercar – the Chevrolet Corvette.” Production on the Corvette will begin in February 2020 at General Motors Bowling Green Assembly Plant in Kentucky. True to its roots of attainable performance, the 2020 Corvette Stingray upholds its no-compromise value proposition, starting at $59,995.



