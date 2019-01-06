AWESOME or AWFUL? NFL Star, Odell Beckham Jr., Prepares For His Cleveland Browns Debut With His Tricked Out Cullinan

This past March, the New York Giants made a rather bold move.
It decided to trade one of its stars.
That's right. Odell Beckham Jr. was shipped off to the Cleveland Browns. Sayonara!
While this has yet to be determined if it was a smart move, one thing is pretty much certain: It is nearly impossible for the New York Giants to get any worse than they have been over the past two seasons.
Now that Beckham is about to start on a new foot with a new team, it seems he may have decided to gift himself a present to celebrate...er...himself. Beckham has taken delivery of a fully tricked out Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Wrapped bright orange to match his new team's iconic color, Rolls-Royce's Spirit of Ecstasy has been replaced. By what, you ask? Well, it's a statue of Beckham's famous, one-handed catch that happened in 2014.
Clearly, he's humble.
