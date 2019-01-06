AWESOME or AWFUL? NFL Star, Odell Beckham Jr., Prepares For His Cleveland Browns Debut With His Tricked Out Cullinan

Agent00R submitted on 6/1/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:40:51 PM

1 user comments | Views : 536 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.instagram.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

This past March, the New York Giants made a rather bold move.

It decided to trade one of its stars.

That's right. Odell Beckham Jr. was shipped off to the Cleveland Browns. Sayonara!

While this has yet to be determined if it was a smart move, one thing is pretty much certain: It is nearly impossible for the New York Giants to get any worse than they have been over the past two seasons.

Now that Beckham is about to start on a new foot with a new team, it seems he may have decided to gift himself a present to celebrate...er...himself. Beckham has taken delivery of a fully tricked out Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Wrapped bright orange to match his new team's iconic color, Rolls-Royce's Spirit of Ecstasy has been replaced. By what, you ask? Well, it's a statue of Beckham's famous, one-handed catch that happened in 2014.

Clearly, he's humble.




Read Article


AWESOME or AWFUL? NFL Star, Odell Beckham Jr., Prepares For His Cleveland Browns Debut With His Tricked Out Cullinan

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

As an athlete especially one playing pro football you are always one hit away from a career ending injury. I would drive a Corolla and let the whole team laugh at me knowing all my football money is in the bank and will fund my life after the game is over. Easy to say but hard to do as a young guy with a multi-million dollar contract...

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 6/1/2019 3:22:39 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]