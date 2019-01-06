AWESOME or AWFUL? NFL Star, Odell Beckham Jr., Prepares For His Cleveland Browns Debut With His Tricked Out Cullinan

View this post on Instagram

Check out star wide receiver @obj's insane custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The SUV sports a Cleveland-themed orange wrap and a hood ornament that replicates his great one-handed catch against the Dallas Cowboys in 2014. Built by Dreamworks Motorsports, the Cullinan also has dark 26-inch Forgiato wheels with floating RR center caps, gloss black accents, and Suntek Films window tint. #hsdrive?? ??: @dreamworksmotorsports