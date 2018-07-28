AWESOME or AWFUL? Owner Trades In His Aston Martin V8 Vantage For A Tesla Model S

IT consultant Dave Talbot says he was drawn to Tesla not only by the technology incorporated into its cars but what he believes the company is doing for the environment.

However, he also realised that, after crunching the numbers, he’d be £300 a month better off buying and running a new Tesla Model S 90D over the cost of his old Mercedes-Benz ML250.

“I really bought into the Tesla deal,” he says. “Mercedes discounts its cars to keep you away from BMW, and vice versa, but with Tesla the list price is the price you pay.

“They tell me even the staff don’t get a discount. I like that. I get around 300 miles of driving range from a fully charged battery and to recharge from 20% to 80% takes 40 minutes, during which time I have a break and catch up with work.