AWESOME or AWFUL? Quite Possibly One Of The Most BOLD Porsche 911 GT2 RS' With A VERY UNIQUE Twist

One thing we really like to emphasize here on AutoSpies is the importance in colors. More specifically, the importance of color combinations.



As with any type of status symbol, it's critical that if you want to maintain a solid resale that you do it right. If you go too extreme or, frankly, don't exercise tact, you will get burned when the day comes to sell.



And then there's the eccentrics. These are the buyers that want the most unique anything.



This is who manufacturers had in mind with personalization programs.



Today, I stumbled across an all-new Porsche 911 GT2 RS. Right now it is one of the hottest vehicles to get and they're nearly impossible to source. Of course, if you're willing to pay an arm and a leg you too can have one in your garage. But, I am pretty sure it won't be like the one I spotted.



That's because it is a paint to sample car in Phoenix Yellow — a BMW color — and it has Miami Blue accents. Also, it is equipped with Miami Blue wheels.



So, I've got to ask: Is this Porsche 911 GT2 RS AWESOME or AWFUL? What say you, Spies?







The crazy PTS Weissach GT2RS in Phoenix Yellow has surfaced again. Miami blue wheels.





