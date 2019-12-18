AWESOME or AWFUL? SPIED! Porsche's Doubling Down On The Cross Turismo — FIRST Sighting Of All-new Taycan

When Porsche revealed the Panamera Cross Turismo, we were left a bit confused. You see, it didn't really change much from the standard Panamera except two things: First, it made it uglier. Second, it robbed it of some utility.



So, what was the purpose, exactly? We still don't know. The kicker? They didn't sell a ton of them.



One would think that the automaker would take the hint but it turns out that's not the case at all. That's because the Cross Turismo has been given an all-new life in form of the Taycan electric vehicle.



You read that right. The first sighting of a Taycan Cross Turismo has happened.



We imagine its full reveal will happen sooner than later given that the vehicle is virtually uncamouflaged. We'll keep you abreast of the latest updates, Spies.



