AWESOME or AWFUL? The Cannonball Run Record Has Been BROKEN — Does Anyone ACTUALLY Care?

In a staggering video released by VINWiki, it turns out that the Cannonball Run has been broken, again. This is rather staggering news given how low the time has gotten.



The all-new record has been established by Arne Toman and Doug Tabutt. In addition, they were joined by Berkely Chadwick.



The time? 27 hours and 25 minutes. The vehicle of choice? A kitted-out Mercedse-Benz E63 AMG producing around 700 horsepower.



According to data displayed in the video below, the route had a top speed of 193 mph and an average speed of 103 mph. Clearly, these guys were haulin'.



All that said, we've got to ask: Is this AWESOME or AWFUL? While it's definitely not an easy feat, considering the planning, organization of 15+ spotters and modifying the vehicle for this journey, one has to wonder if it's worth it. What's the point, anyway? Bragging rights?





