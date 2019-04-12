AWESOME or AWFUL? The Cannonball Run Record Has Been BROKEN — Does Anyone ACTUALLY Care?

In a staggering video released by VINWiki, it turns out that the Cannonball Run has been broken, again.

This is rather staggering news given how low the time has gotten.

The all-new record has been established by Arne Toman and Doug Tabutt. In addition, they were joined by Berkely Chadwick.

The time? 27 hours and 25 minutes. The vehicle of choice? A kitted-out Mercedse-Benz E63 AMG producing around 700 horsepower.

According to data displayed in the video below, the route had a top speed of 193 mph and an average speed of 103 mph. Clearly, these guys were haulin'.

All that said, we've got to ask: Is this AWESOME or AWFUL? While it's definitely not an easy feat, considering the planning, organization of 15+ spotters and modifying the vehicle for this journey, one has to wonder if it's worth it. What's the point, anyway? Bragging rights?





Car4life1

Thanks 00R, and it’s just a great story, man and machine, not about awesome/awful, just something to look back on and laugh with your buddies about for years to come.

It’s a great look for Benz and ///AMG though, back to back cross country records pushing the car hard for over 24 hours says something about those handbuilt engines and quality in general

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/4/2019   

