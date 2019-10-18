AWESOME or AWFUL? What Do YOU Think Of This Porsche 911 Turbo S' Spec? Is It Getting Two Thumbs UP or DOWN?

Agent00R submitted on 10/20/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:53:58 PM

0 user comments | Views : 298 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.instagram.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In the age of personalization, everyone's getting in on the act.

And when it comes to autos, people go head over heels making their vehicle one of one.

Ultimately, some just do it better than others. This is because taste is a completely subjective matter.

Having said that, there's some great Instagram accounts dedicated to one-offs as well as unique specifications. And, I stumbled upon something rather amazing just the other day.

Currently on sale in Colorado, one particular Porsche 911 (991) Turbo S Cabriolet is not like the other girls. That's because it's painted a unique green exterior and features an espresso interior. Topping this off is a brown rag top as well as carbon fiber wheels typically found on the Exclusive Series Turbo S.

While I've seen plenty of highly optioned, unique Turbo S Cabriolets available previously, this one is rather tasty in my opinion.

So, what do YOU think? Is this Turbo S Cabriolet AWESOME or AWFUL?




Read Article


AWESOME or AWFUL? What Do YOU Think Of This Porsche 911 Turbo S' Spec? Is It Getting Two Thumbs UP or DOWN?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]