AWESOME or AWFUL? What Do YOU Think Of This Porsche 911 Turbo S' Spec? Is It Getting Two Thumbs UP or DOWN?

Now then. We’re going to stick our necks out on the line with this one and say that this is the best 991 Turbo S Cab ever built. (That we know exists). Finished in one of the best car colours ever, Oak Green Metallic with Brown roof, over Espresso leather with contrast White stitch. This ridiculous example also features the carbon exterior pack including illuminated door sills, Turbo aero kit, Burmester sound system, and Exclusive Series braided carbon wheels. A Turbo S Cab doesn’t get any better than this in our opinion. This stunning example is currently for sale @porschecolorado ??- @porschecolorado