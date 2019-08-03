Acura Planning On Bringing Its SPORTIEST Sedan To Pebble Beach — WHY Isn't It Building A Full-size SUV?

Honda's luxury division, Acura, has been having sedan problems as of late. And it's a shame.



We loved Acura's sedans of yore.



This is the reality though: Consumer taste's have shifted. Buyers want the sport-utility vehicles and trucks. The market is evolving due to this.



General Motors is reengineering its product portfolio. Ford has also dumped all of its sedans.



So, why is Acura STILL planning on debuting an all-new sedan at the 2019 Monterey Car Week event at Pebble Beach?



Currently, models like the RDX and MDX are volume leaders for Acura. Why would the company pursue something along the likes of the RLX? I think I've seen maybe one all-new RLX on the road in recent years.



With a very good chassis in form of the Honda Pilot, why would Acura NEGLECT to produce a full-size, seven-seater SUV? That way it could go up against the likes of the BMW X7, Cadillac Escalade, Lincoln Navigator and Mercedes GLS?



What am I missing, Spies?





Three years after tantalizing us with the Precision concept, Acura has yet to apply its sinewy design to its entire sextet of sedans, crossovers, and a supercar. The 2019 RDX crossover is the first full realization of the brand's Precision Crafted Performance design language, and aside from the NSX supercar, right now it's easily the best-looking new Acura. But that's about to change this summer. Acura will reveal a production-ready concept at Pebble Beach that will strongly echo the Precision concept as a tribute to the best of Acura's past, Car and Driver has learned. Staring into the Precision's deep pool of red paint, we must wonder—as Acura is but a 34-year-old car company mostly constrained to our market—might one of its legendary nameplates return as the Legend reincarnate? It's not a ludicrous idea, although we won't hold our breath over the exact name. Signs, however, do point to a new production Acura sedan in the Precision concept's gorgeous "four-door coupe" form. This time, unlike what it did with the car that debuted at the 2016 Detroit auto show, Acura will be ready to build something like it...



