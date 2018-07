The 2019 Acura RDX and 2019 Infiniti QX50 are both brand new, and as we explained during our first drives with them both, they're really good. In the past, these two weren’t even considerations along the Audi Q5 and BMW X3, but now there's serious reason to choose them over the German powerhouses.



They both have new bones, loads of tech, and turbocharged engines that help transform them from nearly forgotten options to serious contenders. But which one is better?



