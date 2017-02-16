Acura gives 2017 NSX buyers personalized swag with their new supercar

As owners of the 2017 Acura NSX begin taking delivery across the U. S., Acura has revealed a new campaign – "NSX Originals" – that brings each unique, built-to-order supercar to life in a customized, digital film. Owners will begin receiving their custom films today.



Each owner film is customized to match the exact specs and options tied to their specific NSX, and features that vehicle's unique serial number. See Jay Leno's custom NSX, serial number three, at https://www.nsxoriginals.com/acura/en/explore/0003/



There are seven distinct versions of the film, each showcasing the power, dynamism and beauty of the NSX, alongside a unique development technology or manufacturing process that helped bring it to life. The campaign celebrates the originality of the concept behind NSX, or New Sports eXperience. All "NSX Originals" custom owner films, including those tied to vehicles delivered to date, are featured on a new microsite, www.nsxoriginals.com.



Read Article