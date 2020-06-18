Addressing The Issues: NASCAR Appoints V.P. Of Diversity And Inclusion

NASCAR has announced that Touring Series Managing Director Brandon Thompson is the new Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion.

Thompson has been part of NASCAR for 17 years after interning with NASCAR in 2003 as part of NASCAR's Diversity Intern Program. Thompson's new role will be to over see the sanctioning body's further inclusion efforts to both broaden participation in NASCAR and expand its audience. Thompson has been key in growing NASCAR's international footprint including the Canadian Pinty Series.

User Comments

MDarringer

#racist #tokenism

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/18/2020 3:14:00 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

carloslassiter

"#racist #tokenism"

You should just tell the moderator to set up an automatic response for you with these words anytime a woman or person of color is mentioned in any article.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 6/18/2020 4:31:19 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Car4life1

Congrats Brandon, you started off as an intern for NASCAR, moving up the ranks helping them broaden their international foot stamp, and how promoting more inclusiveness to the brand which would serve well for its survival long term

For all the “white lives matter” folks, keep that same energy the next time a white male thug bandit animal, blows the heads off of white men, women, and children at a concert, school, office, movie theater, or festival murdering 10, 20, 30,40, 50, ppl or more in minutes

#DoBetter

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/18/2020 5:00:14 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Indeed. Always great to see somebody like that progress through an organization. It shows that NASCAR is a top employer and a good place to work.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 6/18/2020 5:23:16 PM | | Votes: 2   

