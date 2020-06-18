Addressing The Issues: NASCAR Appoints V.P. Of Diversity And Inclusion

NASCAR has announced that Touring Series Managing Director Brandon Thompson is the new Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion. Thompson has been part of NASCAR for 17 years after interning with NASCAR in 2003 as part of NASCAR's Diversity Intern Program. Thompson's new role will be to over see the sanctioning body's further inclusion efforts to both broaden participation in NASCAR and expand its audience. Thompson has been key in growing NASCAR's international footprint including the Canadian Pinty Series.



Read Article