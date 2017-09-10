After Being Kicked Out Of London And Finland Uber Decides To Stop Illegal Operations In Norway

Uber said on Monday it would suspend its unlicensed service UberPOP in Oslo until Norway introduces new rules, as the U. S. ride-hailing app adopts a more conciliatory tone with national authorities. The move follows a similar one-year suspension in Finland in July to allow a new taxi law to come into effect, however there is no set date for when UberPOP will be reintroduced in Norway. The U.S. ride-hailing company has come under fierce pressure from traditional taxi drivers and regulators across Europe who accuse it of unfair competition and skirting traditional licensing rules.



