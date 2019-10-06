After Merger Debacle French Government Wants To Reduce Stake In Renault

The French government says it is willing to reduce its stake in Renault in an effort to consolidate the car manufacturer’s partnership with Nissan.

 

Bloomberg notes that, shortly after a proposed merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Renault fell through, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the administration is willing to reduce its 15 per cent stake at the automaker.

“We can reduce the state’s stake in Renault’s capital. This is not a problem as long as, at the end of the process, we have a more solid auto sector and a more solid alliance between the two great car manufacturers Nissan and Renault,” Le Maire said.



