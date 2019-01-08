After Watching The #DemDebate What Do YOU Think Happens To The Car Business If One Of Them Win?

In the world of politics, this was a big week because of the DemDebate which happened in the Motor City itself on Tuesday and Wednesday.



No matter who you voted for, the two debates were sure interesting to say the least.



The people who cover politics all came away with the opinion that the party is no longer moderate and the leading candidates philosophies have moved far to the left.



So it got me thinking...If one of these candidates wins in 2020, what do you think happens to the car business and would it be positive or negative.



One thing that was very surprising to me as a car person was that even though the debates were IN Detroit, The MOTOR city, they hardly spoke about what their plans would do for Detroit itself.



Spies, discuss...





