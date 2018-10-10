After Years Of Claiming Tesla Isn't Competition German Automakers Struggle To Make A Profitable Equal

Agent009 submitted on 10/10/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:27:11 AM

0 user comments | Views : 392 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It’s no secret that the legacy automakers are making the transition to electric vehicles only reluctantly, in response to regulatory pressure from governments and to competitive pressure from Tesla.

Contrary to what many seem to believe, Big Auto’s reluctance to embrace EVs is not merely the usual corporate fear of the future, nor is it the result of any oil industry-fueled conspiracy (as far as we know). It’s a simple matter of money – there are good reasons to believe that electrification will take a major bite out of industry profits, as BMW and Daimler execs recently acknowledged.

Read Article


After Years Of Claiming Tesla Isn't Competition German Automakers Struggle To Make A Profitable Equal

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]