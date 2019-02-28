Aftermarket Responds To Purists With Kit To Replace Supra's BMW Powerplant With A Toyota 2JZ 6 Cylinder

After a very long absence and over a decade of anticipation, the new Toyota Supra finally entered the scene last month at the Detroit Auto Show. Since then, there’s been more than a few people criticize the Supra’s engine. It’s not bad by any stretch – the 335-horsepower turbocharged inline-six fits perfectly with the Supra’s I6 pedigree, including the infamous 2JZ mill that helped the previous-gen model ascent to legendary status. Rather, the criticism stems from the fact that the new engine isn’t a product of Toyota, but BMW. To be blunt, the German partnership for the Supra’s powertrain has Toyota purists furious.









