Alfa Romeo Targeting Nissan And Audi With New Compact Crossover

Alfa Romeo has refocused its future product plan and will launch a new baby crossover designed to rival the Nissan Juke in the next two years. The crossover will also be the Italian company’s first model to be offered with the option of fully electric power, official documents have revealed.

The firm was relatively late bringing its first SUV, the Stelvio, to market in 2017 and since then Alfa has yet to broaden its SUV offering. Aware that it is losing out on valuable market share and profits, Alfa is refocusing its SUV plans and will bring two smaller models to market in the next 24 months. The first will be a version of the Tonale concept, first seen at last year’s Geneva Motor Show, but a smaller electric crossover will follow.