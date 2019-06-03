Alfa Romeo Working On Small Entry Level Crossover Bringing SUV Lineup To 4 Models

The Alfa Romeo MiTo could be reinvented as a five-door supermini SUV, Auto Express can reveal. When it arrives, it’ll form the final pillar in the brand’s four-strong SUV line-up.

Speaking at the Geneva Motor Show, where Alfa launched a concept version of its upcoming Tonale SUV, European boss Roberta Zerbi told Auto Express that the firm is looking at drawing more women to the brand. As such, it is placing particular emphasis on a replacement for the now defunct MiTo supermini, and that it could morph into a small SUV.