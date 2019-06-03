Alfa Romeo Working On Small Entry Level Crossover Bringing SUV Lineup To 4 Models

Agent009 submitted on 3/6/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:12:33 AM

0 user comments | Views : 442 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Alfa Romeo MiTo could be reinvented as a five-door supermini SUV, Auto Express can reveal.

When it arrives, it’ll form the final pillar in the brand’s four-strong SUV line-up. 

Speaking at the Geneva Motor Show, where Alfa launched a concept version of its upcoming Tonale SUV, European boss Roberta Zerbi told Auto Express that the firm is looking at drawing more women to the brand. As such, it is placing particular emphasis on a replacement for the now defunct MiTo supermini, and that it could morph into a small SUV.



Read Article


Alfa Romeo Working On Small Entry Level Crossover Bringing SUV Lineup To 4 Models

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]