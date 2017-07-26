Alfa Romeo exec cites missed software updates in response to bad review of Giulia

Everyone seems to know that the Alfa Romeo Giulia has been recently experiencing problems. Turns out, the blame goes to Giulia’s software. Reid Bigland, big time executive from Alfa Romeo and Maserati, finally responded with an apology after Sam Smith, Road & Track’s editor-at-large published an article bearing the headline “Alfa Romeo Is Its Own Worst Enemy”.



Under the main title, Smith had written “How one of the greatest brands in automotive history might squander what goodwill it has left”. Apparently, the issue began after the media publication’s test car struggled to make it through one lap at the Gingerman Raceway earlier this week.



