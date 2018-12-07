All Eyes Focusing On Earnings As Trade War Kicks Off, Hawks To Hone In On Outlooks/Guidance

Investors will be watching Europe’s exporters like hawks this earnings season, picking over results for signs that escalating protectionism worldwide has started to dent companies’ investment plans and outlook.

...The full impact of any new trade tariffs should only show up in earnings later this year, but companies could begin to change their outlook accordingly - and this is where investors’ eyes will be trained.

“The earnings season will be somewhat in the shadow of trade war. Equity markets are dominated by the outlook and we know the outlook is clouded by the trade issue,” said Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen...

