Only days before the doors open for the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, Jaguar Land Rover has made a big announcement: Starting in 2020, all new Jaguars and Land Rovers will be electrified. This doesn’t mean they’ll all be pure EVs, but they’ll all have at least some form of electrification, be it plug-in hybrid tech or mild hybrids. And yes, full-on electric vehicles are still very much a part of JLR’s future, as evidenced by its latest concept, the Future-Type.



