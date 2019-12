Connecticut State Police took to Facebook to report that a Model 3 rear-ended one of its highway patrol cars while using the semi-autonomous driving system. The driver claimed he was checking on his dog in the back seat before the collision occurred. Another day, another Tesla crash caused by someone supposedly misusing Autopilot.Connecticut State Police took to Facebook to report that a Model 3 rear-ended one of its highway patrol cars while using the semi-autonomous driving system. The driver claimed he was checking on his dog in the back seat before the collision occurred. The accident took place early Saturday morning when the Tesla with Connecticut plates reading "MODEL3" was traveling northbound on Interstate 95. The electric vehicle struck a CSP Ford Taurus Police Interceptor in the city of Norwalk, where an officer was tending to a broken-down vehicle in the left-center lane of the interstate with the lights activated and flares placed before the scene.



Read Article