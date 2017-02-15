Alleged 2018 Toyota Supra brochure leaks out

All aboard the hype train, folks.

A Serbian website has posted what seems to be an official brochure of the much-awaited Toyota Supra revival. If this is legit, not only does it confirm the beloved “Supra” moniker, but it also reveals the sports car will indeed carry Gazoo Racing branding as indicated by that black and red logo with “GR” white lettering. A section of the car’s front end is also visible and it shows the production car will remain faithful to the stunning FT-1 concept.

One of the pages of the brochure spills the beans about the technical specifications, such as the Supra’s dimensions: 4380 mm (172 inches) long, 1830 mm (72 inches) wide, 1280 mm (50 inches) tall, and with a wheelbase stretching at 2470 mm (97 inches). Depending on version, the new Supra will weigh between 1,350 and 1,430 kilograms (2,976 and 3,152 pounds) and will be available with 18- and 19-inch alloy wheels.

