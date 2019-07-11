Almost 80,000 Customers Are Expressing High Interest In Mini EV

By the way of discussion of the third-quarter results, BMW Group revealed that the MINI brand already reports strong interest in its first production all-electric car, the MINI Cooper SE (aka MINI Electric).

So far more than 78,000 customers have expressed "a keen interest" in the MINI Electric (compared to 45,000 in August).

Those are not orders or reservations, but even at the conversion rate of 50%, it might translate to significant volume as the MINI brand is selling just 300,000-350,000 cars annually.



About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

skytop

Why wouldn't anyone be interested in an over price undersized, cramped EV?

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 11/7/2019 12:45:33 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

dumpsty

It's not just that it's an EV, it's a MINI!

that's something Tesla can compete with. Mini was selling minimalism decades before a Model 3 was even heard of. A Countryman All4 EV would be kinda interesting.

dumpsty (View Profile)

Posted on 11/7/2019 1:40:19 PM | | Votes: 4   

MDarringer

Or completely crappy.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/7/2019 7:12:28 PM | | Votes: -1   

focal

@skytop - if Mini can retain even a bit of the Mini driving charm, it's worth it if BEV range needs are under 40miles a day. A full charge can easily be good for multiple days of driving.

focal (View Profile)

Posted on 11/7/2019 1:26:43 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

Truthy

Interest does not equal sales.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 11/7/2019 5:10:38 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

Mini is unsustainable.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/7/2019 7:12:47 PM | | Votes: -2   

vdiv

And yet 25 years later BMW is still keeping it.

vdiv (View Profile)

Posted on 11/7/2019 8:52:27 PM | | Votes: 3   

