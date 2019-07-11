Almost 80,000 Customers Are Expressing High Interest In Mini EV

By the way of discussion of the third-quarter results, BMW Group revealed that the MINI brand already reports strong interest in its first production all-electric car, the MINI Cooper SE (aka MINI Electric).

So far more than 78,000 customers have expressed "a keen interest" in the MINI Electric (compared to 45,000 in August).

Those are not orders or reservations, but even at the conversion rate of 50%, it might translate to significant volume as the MINI brand is selling just 300,000-350,000 cars annually.