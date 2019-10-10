Almost Every BMW Made Since 2018 Has Been Recalled For Backup Camera Issues

Back in the olden days of 2018, backup cameras became mandatory on all cars built to U.

S.-specifications after May 1. They were no longer part of convenience or technology packages. They became standard and were thusly rolled up into the car’s base price. Fast-forward to over a year later, and BMW is going through some trouble in paradise over these cameras.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recently issued safety recall 19V684, which concerns nearly all BMWs built after the year 2018, a couple of Rolls-Royces and the Toyota Supra. The agency cites issues with the backup camera and display settings.



CANADIANCOMMENTS

Real #Toyota's are fine.

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Posted on 10/10/2019 10:30:15 AM   

Aspy11

It's revolting that Toyota is re-badging a shitty BMW.

Aspy11

Posted on 10/10/2019 10:45:31 AM   

