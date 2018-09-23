In a world with digital assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, it was only a matter of time before these types of functions made their way into automobiles. After all, they would make life a bit more convenient, no?



Well, that's the thinking at least.



The company that now sells...everything, has now launched Amazon Echo Auto. Essentially, it is a small device you plug into your USB port or 12-volt cigarette lighter and afix to the top of your dashboard. That way you can provide voice prompts to make calls, select music, get directions, get news updates, access your calendar or get visibility into your to-do list.



As of now it is available only via invitation for $25/unit.



Learn more HERE. Do YOU see yourself buying this type of device to add to your vehicle? Or, is this just USELESS to you?



Alexa, Amazon’s digital assistant is everywhere these days. If you’ve bought an echo Dot, it’s in your home – but it’s increasingly baked into modern cars, too. Seat’s already integrated Alexa into its new infotainment systems, it’s compatible with Ford’s Sync 3 system – and the helpful assistant will also be in the all-new Audi e-Tron electric SUV. But how do you get Amazon’s shiny new Alexa in your trust old banger? With Amazon Echo Auto. Alexa for your car Announced yesterday in a press conference that also saw the unveil of a new Alexa-powered microwave – yes, really – Amazon Echo Auto is designed to bring Amazon Alexa into older vehicles...



