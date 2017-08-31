Amazon's The Grand Tour May May the Jump To Traditional American TV

The enduring popularity of Top Gear meant that The Grand Tour was always going to be successful. But compared to the last incarnation of Top Gear which aired in 214 countries making it the most watched show in the entire world, the audience reach for The Grand Tour is limited. That’s because if you want to watch it (legally, that is), you need to pay for an Amazon Prime account every year. Predictably, the show became the most watched series on Amazon, but reportedly attracted less than half the viewing figures that Top Gear did in the UK.



