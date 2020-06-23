American Journal of Public Health Study Questions The Purpose Of Autonomous Vehices

When Sir Thomas More coined the term “utopia,” he lifted two words from Ancient Greek that roughly translate into “not a place.

” Turns out people from the 14th century still understood satire, perhaps better than we do today. After all, we are the ones operating under the assumption that we can remap society in order to build consequence-free transportation network without a shred of humor to keep us grounded.

We may not need satire in this instance, however. A new study published in the American Journal of Public Health asks questions about how just effectively the shift to autonomy will benefit society as a whole. Industry leaders have broadly framed the shift toward self-driving as kicking down the door to an idyllic universe where no one wants for transportation, with autonomous taxis serving as the first wave of this planned paradise. The reality may be vastly different that what’s being sold, however.


User Comments

FAQMD

1st of all what is an Autonomous Vehices .... please do your spell check. LOL

No need to read the article it, is all gov double speak like most Fascist, Communist, Socialist, Progressive, Anarchist propaganda.

1.Autonomous Vehicles are not Autonomous, they are connected in order to not crash into one another.

2. Autonomous Vehicles allow gov to control your association and keep track of you.

3. There is no need for Autonomous Vehicles.

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 6/23/2020 11:50:27 AM   

