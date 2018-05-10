An Acura Integra Type R Just Sold For Nearly $64,000 — What Do YOU Predict The Next Cult Classic Will Be?

I think the headline kind of says it all, really. Perhaps this is a sign we're really in the "end times."



While I am a huge automotive enthusiast, there's absolutely nothing that says to me that a 1997 Acura Integra Type R is worth nearly $64,000. To me, it's insane. Clearly, there is a market for this car though.



If someone paid for it then the free markets are at work. Let it be.



Rather than bash the suitor and the car at hand, I'd rather ask a better question: What vehicle is NEXT and will follow the Integra Type R's steps? In 20 year's time, what auto will EXPLODE in value?



While I was aware of the Integra Type R and the community, I never expected it to fetch more than $40,000. Place your bets, Spies. Inquiring minds want to know!







Lot #372 - This one-owner, unmodified 1997 Acura Integra Type R is #37 of 320 of the first-year production and has 1,191 actual miles. It has its original Championship White paint, and the interior is black suede with red stitching. The Type R engine comes hand-ported by factory Acura tuners to produce nearly 200hp from the normally aspirated 1.8-liter 4-cylinder VTEC engine. These front-wheel drive cars were outfitted with several unique components, all with performance in mind. A close-ratio 5-speed manual transmission was used, and a limited-slip differential was added so both front tires would pull at optimum traction. These cars came with larger anti-lock brakes, larger sway bars, as well as additional body bracing to reduce body flex for better, more consistent handling. This car comes with all of the original purchase documentation and promotional items, including the Window Sticker, Bill of Sale, unopened special Type R key and spare key set. The original owner's manuals are in a leather Acura binder with a courtesy air gauge and flashlight. This Type R is equipped with air conditioning, power steering and brakes, power windows and door locks, power mirrors and a 6-speaker stereo system with CD player.



