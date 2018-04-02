An All-new Audi R8, A 24-year-old Driver, Fast Speeds And A Suburban Neighborhood = The Inevitable

You know, it's a shame when a supercar crashes but at the end of the day it's simply a machine. It can be replaced.



Lives, on the other hand, cannot.



So when I see enthusiasts whining over a cracked up car I sort of get disgusted. The only thing that gets me even more wound up is seeing an irresponsible driver do something stupid and do their damndest to avoid the repercussions for their actions.



Case in point: Local to me in a middle-class neighborhood, a 24-year-old male was driving an all-new Audi R8 when they must have gotten a bit overzealous with their right foot. Traveling at a high rate of speed the R8 crashed into a house. Thankfully, no one was injured.



But here's where the story gets a bit annoying. The driver fled and his reasoning is truly astonishing. He fled because he thought he had actually hit a person.



Terrible, really.



Here's to hoping this idiot gets a reality check in form of jail time, loss of license and a hefty fine. Preferably, a combination of all three.





City police said they caught a 24-year-old Haledon man Wednesday afternoon after he fled the scene of an accident in which his car struck the front of a house.

Police said the man, Bryan Gallego, told them he feared that he had struck somebody.

Officers responded to Lotz Hill Road around 4:40 p.m. after a 2017 Audi S8 [EDIT: this is an R8, clearly, but this is local news — what do you expect?] veered into the front porch of the house. Only the passenger was there when they arrived. The driver had fled...







Read Article