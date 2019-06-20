An Enthusiast Gone Too Soon — Davey Johnson, 1975-2019

Recently, we notified you of an automotive enthusiast, and our friend, Davey Johnson. Unfortunately, while traveling via motorcycle, it seems he has gone to the great garage in the sky.



According to officials and reports, the press bike and all of his personal belongings were found. And, his scent was traced to the water's edge. With the search effort scaled back as of this past Monday, officials are presuming he has passed on and it was an accidental drowning.



His family, friends and many people in the automotive community have been terribly impacted by this news. We offer them our most sincere condolences during this difficult time.



The folks over at Car & Driver remembered their colleague in an excellent post. We suggest you check it out to better understand why Davey Johnson was well-known a one-of-a-kind person.





Relatives of Car and Driver contributing editor Davey G. Johnson now say they presume that he has died in an accidental drowning at age 43, agreeing with the suggestion by searchers from the Calaveras County Sheriff's Department, which scaled back its efforts to find the missing man after 10 days of intensive searching in northern California. While the search continues, the sheriff reported finding all of Johnson's belongings near the Mokelumne River and said that trained dogs had tracked his scent to the water's edge.

"I saw Davey as the voice of his generation," said Hearst Autos chief brand officer Eddie Alterman, explaining why he hired Johnson in 2014, when Alterman was editor-in-chief of Car and Driver. "He was a gifted, innate storyteller and a man consumed with his enthusiasms..."



