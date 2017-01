The reality of Porsche today is that it makes most of its money off crossover SUVs, not sports cars. But who ever said the two had to be mutually exclusive?



Not Rain Prisk, certainly. The rendering artist has drawn up this vision of what a 918 Spyder would look like if it were prepared for off-roading. And we have to say that, the logic of such a conversion aside, it looks pretty badass.



