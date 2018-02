Chris Wood of Washington, D. C., thought watching Super Bowl LII would be a nice way to relax with his sons.

But when an ad flashed on the screen that depicted a Jeep churning along up a rocky creek, Wood, president and CEO of Trout Unlimited, was no longer relaxed.



“I’m sitting on the couch enjoying Super Bowl Sunday,” said Wood, describing the feeling. “That ad suddenly came on and I almost couldn’t believe what I was watching.”