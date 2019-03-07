Another Pony Car Death Blow- Chevrolet Cancels Z28 Program

A new report from Muscle Cars And Trucks, citing unnamed sources, says General Motors has canceled development of the sixth-generation Chevy Camaro Z/28. The news comes after last week’s revelation the automaker is rumored to discontinue the Camaro after 2023 with the seventh-generation Camaro program shelved for now.

Deliveries for the sixth-generation Camaro have been abysmal, falling steadily since its 2016 introduction. Last year, just under 51,000 found homes. Sales figures for 2019 aren’t looking much better. However, sales for its crosstown competitor, the Ford Mustang, are also down, though nowhere near as extreme as Camaro sales. GM’s hesitation with another costly development program makes sense.