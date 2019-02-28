Apple Slashes The Throat Of It's Self Driving Unit With 190 Layoffs

Apple Inc.

said on Wednesday it planned to lay off 190 employees in its self-driving car program, Project Titan, changes that provide a rare window into the automotive technologies the company has been pursuing.

The tech firm said in a filing with state regulators that it planned to lay off people from eight different Santa Clara County facilities near its Cupertino, Calif., headquarters, as of April 16. A company spokesman confirmed that the reduction was from the self-driving car program.



