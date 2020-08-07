Are African American Ford Employees Banding Together And Asking It To Stop Making Cop Cars?

Some American corporations have been forced to come to Jesus in the past few weeks with acknowledgements of racial insensitivity, failures in workplace diversity, and other contributions to institutional racism — but for the most part this reckoning has largely bypassed the automotive industry.

Or so we thought, before hearing that Ford Motor Company has a situation brewing that could lead to a re-examination of the automaker’s role in law enforcement.

According to a tip in the Jalopnik inbox, a number of Black Ford employees came together to raise concern about their employer’s manufacture of police vehicles. Ford wouldn’t be the first company to come under scrutiny for making equipment for law enforcement, as folks around the country are raising flags about who gets contracts to produce what for use by police.

User Comments

jeffgall

I’m sure the community protection people, or whatever they are calling them, will need vehicles.

Car4life1

Lol if Ford keeps pushing out less than thrilling vehicles like the all new F 150, puny 4 cylinder Bronco, and completely boring Explorer, they won’t have to worry about making cars too much longer

Wake up Ford, that F 150 launch was all hype, ands you are fitting a fiesta engine to a Bronco, get it together

Car4life1

Btw it’s quite ironic that a couple years ago even as recent as last year, Police Officers told Ford, “I can’t Breathe”, due to the Ford Explorers letting carbon monoxide in the cabin causing them to pass out

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.fox2detroit.com/news/ford-motor-co-investigating-police-explorer-carbon-monixide-leaks.amp

Carmaker1

@#2 That's all absolute drivel. Try and learn about we're actually developing or guilty of before making such an inane claim.

The only Bronco that matters is the T6 basis and we are most certainly not offering it with an engine put into a Fiesta. Neither is the CX430 Sport. Get your facts straight.

I have no idea what there is to gripe about our new F-150, considering this is standard operating procedure post 2000, to redesign an F-150 ground up (P221, P552), apply a minor mid-cycle action (MY06,'18), then redesign tophat with some carryover aspects (P415,P702), minor midcycle action ('13,'24), and then return with all new vehicle (P8XX). Rinse and repeat.

You're not going to get an all new truck after just six years. It is absolutely ludicrous to expect such a thing, when no one does that after simply 6 years in this segment. Ram DS entered production in September 2008 and barely was replaced 10 years later, and is still in production.

And as for the Explorer, I have no idea what would not be bland in this class, other than partisan whining overlooking the weaknesses of other competition. The Explorer was too expensive towards the end of development, because too many CD6 vehicles proposed were canceled/delayed and the Aviator and Explorer were left to amortize the high expenses.

Cost-cutting then had to come from somewhere, not to mention a botched Job 1 launch as a result of misplaced cockiness. It's very easy for many of you to pick on Ford for what you don't understand or simply don't care to.

Car4life1

Yawn...your press release just about put me to sleep....hopefully they paid you well for that lol

CANADIANCOMMENTS

The only news items I have seen are from bike manufacturers who don't want to sell to the police until things change. They don't want bikes used as weapons or for crowd control. Bikes were all about police/community outreach and making officers part of the neighbourhood. I am confident things will change and police will remain on bikes in the future.

MDarringer

Idiocy knows no bounds in the culture of self-victimization, entitlement, excuse making, and opportunism.

MBCLS07

Fire those employees for behavior detrimental to the company and the community.

MDarringer

Absolutely. If they don't get their way, they will sabotage the cars they are building.

MBCLS07

The United States is in the middle of a moral panic not unlike the Salem witch trials or the Spanish Inquisition. Rationality has been displaced by emotion, and laws superseded by mob rule. And like those historical examples, there are the true believers and there are those who are cynically exploiting the panic to gain power. I suspect this Ford example, like most, is being perpetrated by a combination of the two—naive, misinformed dupes who have bought into the false left-wing BLM narrative and power-hungry organizers (union?) looking to leverage the moral panic for personal gain. Such behavior is never to be rewarded as it only incentivizes more nonsense.

SV8t

BTW, ford was one of the biggest Contributors to antifa financially. Look up for yourself on their tax return. One cannot raise a tiger as a pet, eventually it will do some scratching...

MDarringer

"BTW, ford was one of the biggest Contributors to antifa financially."

They tried appease the terrorists.

qwertyfla1

Great excuse to shit can their ass and kick em out the door. Thugs like this don't deserve a good paying job (overpaid more likely) like they have here and will only be trouble makers in other areas or will feel empowered if HO gives in to this ridiculous demand and be more problematic.

ricks0me

Are African American Ford Employees Banding Together And Asking It To Stop Making Cop Cars?

#Defund African American Ford Employees

Carmaker1

I am very sick of 009's chasing political, incendiary content to feed into his far-right echo chamber. Is it any wonder that 00R is gone?

That being said, I strongly do not agree with this as a naturalized black-identified immigrant. Ford has a lovely legacy of excellent treatment and appreciation of their black staff dating back to Henry Ford himself.

Giving in to cancel culture and stuff like this is overboard. Many police forces need to be taught a lesson indeed, but not certainly to this degree that it hurts Ford more than them.

They aren't being given these cars for free in the first place.

