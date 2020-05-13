Are BMW And Cadillac Going To Have A Problem When The New Genesis GV80 Comes To Market?

The 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV was revealed last January and already it's proving to be a huge success. While the auto industry at large might be experiencing a sales slowdown due to the ongoing pandemic, this isn't the case for the South Korean luxury brand's new flagship SUV.

Speaking to Roadshow, Genesis CEO Mark Del Rosso confirmed the company has taken almost 10,000 reservations for the GV80 ahead of its market launch this summer. At the same time, Del Rosso made absolutely clear that the launch will not be affected by the virus crisis. The same goes for the heavily facilitated 2021 Genesis G80 sedan, which will also arrive in dealerships very soon. Both new vehicles are "100%" on track.