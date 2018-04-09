Are Hondas And Toyotas STILL As Reliable As Their Reputations? What Say You, Spies?

If you were to get out of the enthusiast community and were to engage conversation around normal folks who aren't car freaks, likely you would stumble into this. Assuming you were to ask "Which vehicles are the MOST reliable to purchase today," the overwhelming majority would answer in almost perfect unison:



Honda and Toyota.



It makes sense why. Both of these Japanese brands, which are now legends in their own right, spent a ton of time refining how their vehicles were built and aged. And there's no question that for a LONG period of time these were the go-to vehicles if you wanted something to last over 300,000 miles.



There's a reason why you see Honda and Toyota vehicles still running large numbers.



BUT, we've got to ask: Are the Hondas and Toyotas on showroom floors STILL as reliable as their forebearers, which are found eeking out another mile on today's roads?



What say you, Spies?





