Agent009 submitted on 1/9/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:53:42 AM

The Consumer Electronics Show, now known just as CES, is currently in full swing, with legions of auto journos mingling in ever greater numbers with fawning members of the tech press, eagerly awaiting the latest gadget designed to move the proverbial steering wheel further and further from your hands.

To some, especially self-described urbanists who take startup manufacturer predictions seriously, the words “autonomous” and “self-driving” herald a bright future filled with convenience and relaxation; to others, it’s a portent of a dystopian nanny state where human-driven vehicles have disappeared from the streets, all in the interest of safety and responsibility to your fellow man. A future where there’s ever more limitations on personal autonomy, with private car ownership singled out as a particularly problematic pastime.

You can guess on which side of the fence this author falls.

Are Self Driving Cars Safe Enough Or Do You Worry About Them?

User Comments

fiftysix

No "Self-Driving" cars exist yet.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 1/9/2018 1:05:54 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

