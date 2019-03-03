Are Supercars Getting BORING With SO Much Tech Being Packed Into Them And Prices SKYROCKETING?

I was taking a peek at some of the other automotive publications recently and a thought crossed my mind. Boring! Who cares?



These days, autos in general are getting far more technology built into the vehicle. That translates into, overall, a less involved driving experience and, essentially, giving buyers more of an app with four wheels than a machine you connect with.



The purity that used to exist in cars and trucks has disappeared.



So, when I read about the all-new Aston Martin Valkyrie getting nearly 1,200 horsepower from a hybrid V12 good to spin at 10,500 revs, I can't help but think: So?



Also keep in mind that prices, across the board, are going higher. So, not only are they snoozers but, boy, will they be unattainable.



That said, I've got to ask: Are today's supercars just putting you to sleep or are they lighting your fire?







Aston Martin’s Valkyrie hypercar is confirmed to produce a staggering 1160bhp from its petrol-electric hybrid powertrain.



The output figure includes 1000bhp from a Cosworth-developed naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 at a dizzying 10,500rpm, and 546lb ft at 7000rpm. An electric motor developed by Rimac and Integral Powertrain Ltd produces 160bhp and 207lb ft.



Peak combined outputs of the system are confirmed to be 1160bhp at 10,500rpm and 664lb ft at 6000rpm....



