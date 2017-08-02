Are THESE The Best Automotive Purchases To Save Money Before The Apocalypse?

Kelley Blue Book's 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, like all new- and used-car information provided by KBB.com, exist to help shoppers make more informed new-car buying decisions by breaking down typical ownership cost details and naming the brands and models with the lowest projected five-year total.

2017 Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own Award Winners

2017 KELLEY BLUE BOOK 5-YEAR COST TO OWN AWARD: BRAND

SUBARU

2017 KELLEY BLUE BOOK 5-YEAR COST TO OWN AWARD: LUXURY BRAND

ACURA

2017 KELLEY BLUE BOOK 5-YEAR COST TO OWN AWARDS: BY VEHICLE CATEGORY

SUBCOMPACT CAR: Chevrolet Spark SUBCOMPACT SUV/CROSSOVER: Honda HR-V COMPACT CAR: Toyota Corolla COMPACT SUV/CROSSOVER: Subaru Crosstrek SPORTY COMPACT CAR: Ford Fiesta ST MID-SIZE SUV/CROSSOVER: Jeep Wrangler Unlimited MID-SIZE CAR: Honda Accord FULL-SIZE SUV/CROSSOVER: Chevrolet Tahoe FULL-SIZE CAR: Chevrolet Impala LUXURY COMPACT SUV/CROSSOVER: Buick Encore ENTRY-LEVEL LUXURY CAR: Buick Verano LUXURY MID-SIZE SUV/CROSSOVER: Infiniti QX60 LUXURY CAR: Lexus GS LUXURY FULL-SIZE SUV/CROSSOVER: Infiniti QX80 HIGH-END LUXURY CAR: Lexus LS 460/460L MID-SIZE PICKUP TRUCK: Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab SPORTS CAR: Toyota 86 FULL-SIZE PICKUP TRUCK: Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab HYBRID/ALTERNATIVE ENERGY CAR: Toyota Prius MINIVAN: Dodge Grand Caravan ELECTRIC VEHICLE : Toyota Prius Prime



(2017 model-year vehicle's projected ownership costs are based on the average Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own data for the initial five-year ownership period).

"­­New-car shoppers typically give more consideration to the cost of a car upfront, but sometimes other factors, such as depreciation, maintenance and fuel costs, can significantly increase total ownership costs," said Mike Sadowski, vice president of operations and general manager for Kelley Blue Book. "Kelley Blue Book's 5-Year Cost to Own information evaluates the other out-of-pocket expenses drivers will incur beyond the initial purchase price, which can help consumers shop new-car smart and save money down the road by choosing the vehicle that best fits their needs and their long-term budget."

Based on analysis of Kelley Blue Book's 5-Year Cost to Own information for 2017 model-year new vehicles, Subaru and Acura are the prestigious brand winners. Subaru's overall vehicle lineup incurred less depreciation than many other automakers and offered superior fuel efficiency, which helped Subaru become the 2017 5-Year Cost to Own: Brand. Some of the models driving Subaru's success include the 2017 Crosstrek, BRZ, Outback and Forester. Subaru also earned this honor in 2015.

Meanwhile, for the second year in a row, Acura takes the crown for the 2017 5-Year Cost to Own: Luxury Brand, as it placed first or second in more than half of the seven total 5-Year Cost to Own factors. In addition to a low average Kelley Blue Book® Fair Purchase Price, the brand ranks competitively in maintenance and repair costs. The Kelley Blue Book Fair Purchase Price is the price shoppers typically pay a dealer for a new car, based on actual new-car transactions and adjusted regularly as market conditions change. Some Acura models driving the brand's success include the 2017 ILX, MDX, RDX and TLX.

Other notable 5-Year Cost to Own Award winners include the 2017 Chevrolet Impala, which has beat all models in its class since the inception of this accolade in 2012. The Impala continues to best the competition with its low Kelley Blue Book Fair Purchase Price and a low level of depreciation. In addition to the Impala, repeat category winners from last year include the Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab, Buick Verano, Buick Encore, Honda HR-V, Lexus LS, Toyota Corolla, Jeep Wrangler Unlimited and Dodge Grand Caravan. This year, the Ford Fiesta ST takes the crown for lowest ownership costs as a first-time winner in the Sporty Compact Car segment, due in large part to a low Kelley Blue Book Fair Purchase Price and low maintenance costs.

Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own information is developed using Kelley Blue Book® Residual Values to calculate depreciation costs. Kelley Blue Book calculates total ownership costs for new vehicles by applying a sophisticated valuation methodology along with critical financial data from third-party providers.