Are The Model 3's Teething Problems Opening The Door For The Competition To Catch Up?

We have often discussed how electric cars in the $30,000 to $40,000 range weren’t on par with the Tesla Model 3, which led us to believe that those vehicles will have a tough time competing in the segment as the Model 3 becomes more widely available.



But with Tesla’s recent changes in the timeline for different and less expensive configurations, it has become clear that the Model 3 will not be available at a price point nowhere near $35,000 for almost the entire year, which could have a major impact in the EV market.



Tesla received close to 500,000 reservations for the Model 3, which is impressive no matter how you look at it, but it’s not clear how many are only buying the least expensive version starting at $35,000.





