Are The Model 3's Teething Problems Opening The Door For The Competition To Catch Up?

We have often discussed how electric cars in the $30,000 to $40,000 range weren’t on par with the Tesla Model 3, which led us to believe that those vehicles will have a tough time competing in the segment as the Model 3 becomes more widely available.



But with Tesla’s recent changes in the timeline for different and less expensive configurations, it has become clear that the Model 3 will not be available at a price point nowhere near $35,000 for almost the entire year, which could have a major impact in the EV market.

Tesla received close to 500,000 reservations for the Model 3, which is impressive no matter how you look at it, but it’s not clear how many are only buying the least expensive version starting at $35,000.


User Comments

fiftysix

"Catch up" I think they competition is way ahead.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 2/12/2018 2:04:48 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -3   

MDarringer

Indeed. WHEN Toyota chooses to do a mainstream electric, it will be much better than the Model 3. BMW, Porsche, Audi, BMW, and even ridiculous Jaguar are about to obliterate Tesla with superior product.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/12/2018 3:49:36 PM | | Votes: -2   

atc98092

"... it’s not clear how many are only buying the least expensive version starting at $35,000."

With most cars you find few buyers at the lowest trims. That in and of itself is no issue. The issue is getting cars built and delivered to buyers, regardless of trim level.

Tesla has got to start delivering cars in quantity, before their financial situation implodes. Investors will only wait for so long before pulling their cash. If Tesla can truly begin delivering soon, and start showing a positive cash flow, they should be fine. But they have to get those deliveries going.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/12/2018 2:59:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

vdiv

Well, they have them going, they just need to speed them up and they need to keep a "reasonable" margin. This is currently (if ever) not likely with the $35k standard range version which is why it is MIA.

vdiv (View Profile)

Posted on 2/12/2018 4:02:46 PM | | Votes: 2   

ColMosby

The Model 3 and all of Tesla's vehicles' Supercharger recharging stations are still few and far between and now they are twice as slow as the 350KW CCS chargers which almost all of the world's automakers are using. And they are being installed by a host of cash-happy orgs - the Ionity European automaker confab , the oil companies (Royal Dutch Shell), and evGo charging company is building a coast to coast network. The automakers have thousands of times more cash on hand than Tesla and it won't take long before their charging network will overwhelm the underbuilt Supercharger network, which is so strained for capacity that it had to ban vehicles used in any kind of commercial fashion - even real estate vehicles. Tesla is also on the verge of losing its $7500 govt tax credit, which will place its vehicles at a $7500 price disadvantage against the hundreds of competing electric cars that will hit real live showrooms over the next several years. Tesla's situation is not rosy. And they are all out of new models to use to raise cash. And their ZEV credits are a shadow of what they once were and will shortly disappear with the advent of competitors.

ColMosby (View Profile)

Posted on 2/12/2018 5:07:59 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

vdiv

Still few and far in between?! Where do you live? They are all over the place.

vdiv (View Profile)

Posted on 2/12/2018 5:09:35 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

@vdiv It depends on where you live. If you live is Socialist-Fascist-Communist land, they are everywhere, but if you live in the real world, supercharger stations are few and far between.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/12/2018 6:07:19 PM | | Votes: 0   

