Are The Premium Automakers Hurting Or Helping Their Case By Expanding Into The Mainstream Class?

Sedans might be a far cry from the dominant force they once were having fallen victims to the popularity of crossovers and SUVs, but BMW still thinks they’re worth their time.

In fact, they believe in them so much so that they’ve expanded their range with not one but two premium small sedans, as after the four-door 1-Series, they’re now presenting the sportier 2 Series Gran Coupe.


And unlike the 1-Series sedan that’s not available on our shores (though, it did arrive in Mexico), this one will be sold in America and Canada, among other global markets, in 228i xDrive and M235i xDrive forms.



Of course it’s not ideal for a premium higher end automaker to tip toe downmarket at the risk of tarnishing your brand, but BMW saw the massive success of Merc’s CLA and thought to give it a try.

More mass market automakers are making once luxury-only features available in cars like the corolla and CR-V, so Benz countered it with their name/branding on something offered at a loaded Accord or CRV price.

The key is also putting out phenomenal higher end products as Benx did when launching the king of the hill S Class on the heels of the CLA, reinstating their high end image as they will do once again.

Notice how pictures of the forthcoming S Class were “leaked” around the same time as press launches for the A/CLA...Strategy

