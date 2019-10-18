Are The Premium Automakers Hurting Or Helping Their Case By Expanding Into The Mainstream Class?

Sedans might be a far cry from the dominant force they once were having fallen victims to the popularity of crossovers and SUVs, but BMW still thinks they’re worth their time. In fact, they believe in them so much so that they’ve expanded their range with not one but two premium small sedans, as after the four-door 1-Series, they’re now presenting the sportier 2 Series Gran Coupe.



And unlike the 1-Series sedan that’s not available on our shores (though, it did arrive in Mexico), this one will be sold in America and Canada, among other global markets, in 228i xDrive and M235i xDrive forms.