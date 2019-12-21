Are WE In The End Times For Large Displacement Motors? Are Hulking V12s, V10s, V8s Going Bye-Bye Soon?

It seems like the walls are starting to close in on us, Spies. The heyday of large displacement engines and those with banks upon banks of cylinders seem to be coming to an end.



Or is it?



I ask because I was just reading a story that Agent 009 posted yesterday. Apparently, a rumor is circulating that Mercedes-AMG is ready to axe 3/4ths of its AMG product portfolio in order to meet emission regulations. Keep in mind this follows word that the next-gen C63 is expected to move from its current-gen 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 to a 2.0-liter four cylinder powerplant. Recall not too long ago it used a massive 6.2-liter V8 that could wake the dead.



Here's the thing: It's not just happening at Mercedes. Even automakers like Aston Martin have abandoned their traditional engines for smaller displacement units. The 6.0-liter V12 Aston was known for has been replaced with a 5.2-liter V12.



Who knows how much longer until its cylinder count starts shrinking and the V12, V10s and V8s gets put away for the sixes and fours?



So, I've got to ask, Spies: Do YOU think we're living in the end times for large displacement motors and engines with more cylinders?





